Aston Villa Women’s player offered opportunity to switch sports

Aston Villa Women’s Alisha Lehmann has been offered the chance on Instagram to swap her footballing career for another sport.

Lehmann has been a regular starter for Villa’s women’s team this year, as her team sit 5th in the WSL.

While she’s crushing it on the pitch, it seems like she wouldn’t mind getting stuck into some tennis, as she was spotted alongside national team-mate Geraldine Reuteler with a racquet and ball in her hand recently.

The posts received several likes, with even Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas commenting “Let’s play mixed? ?” to which Lehmann replied: “Let’s go!”.

Performing so well for Villa this season, it’s unlikely that Lehmann will decide to swap the football pitch for a tennis court, but perhaps we might see her take to the courts alongside Petros in the near future.