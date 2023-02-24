Glen Johnson has criticized West Ham star Michail Antonio, saying the striker isn’t good enough for the Hammers.

The 38-year-old former West Ham right-back criticized Antonio for being unable to score goals for the club.

“Michail Antonio always works hard but his form has not been great for some time now. The problem with a player like Antonio, even when his form is good, he’s still not a natural goalscorer and won’t give you loads of goals. When he’s out of form, he can run around and draw some fouls, but that’s not good enough in the Premier League. For a struggling team, you have to give more.”