Speaking on the club’s YouTube page, Javi Gracia said that he might use a three-man backline for Leeds United’s crucial Premier League matchup against Southampton on Saturday at Elland Road.

“We want to play well (against Southampton),” Gracia explains. “We have to play in the way that the players feel comfortable. In a way the players feel secure.

“We need to see the balance (of the team). Then, we’ll decide; 4-4-2, 3-4-3, or 3-5-2.”

“First, you have to analyse the team. Then, try and find the balance” Gracia adds, indicating that stopping a flow of concessions is likely to be at the top of his to-do list.

“In my opinion, the team is conceding goals and you have to improve that. To improve that, it’s not to be more defensive but to find a balance. There are different things to improve but I know we don’t have much time. We have time to work on it and give the players the solution.

“I love different teams playing different ways. There’s no bad game. I’m open to finding a way my players feel comfortable.” – said Gracia.