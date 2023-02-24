RB Leipzig’s manager and sporting director have both said that Josko Gvardiol is unlikely to leave the club in the summer amid trans-European interest.

These admissions came after Gvardiol scored Leipzig’s equaliser against Manchester City in their Champions League last 16 first leg yesterday with it widely known that the Croatian has attracted interest from across the continent.

When asked about the 21-year old in his press conference yesterday, Leipzig boss Marco Rose said: “Josko Gvardiol will be a RB Leipzig player next season. He is happy here.”

The club’s sporting director Max Eberl. also shut down any talk of a move, saying: “Leipzig is definitely not a selling club.”

Any club that wants to sign the Croatian, be it Manchester City, Chelsea or Real Madrid, is, according to Fabrizio Romano, going to have to make Gvardiol “the most expensive centre-back ever“.

For the past few windows, Gvardiol’s name has popped up as a potential name to exit his club, but for now he remains an RB Leipzig player. The question is: for how much longer will the German outfit be able to resist interest?

That’s a question only the club can answer.