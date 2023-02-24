Jurgen Klopp hits back at Jamie Carragher over criticism of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at the criticism of Virgil Van Dijk from Jamie Carragher after the latter recently condemned the Dutchman’s performances.

The words on Van Dijk from Carragher came after Liverpool’s 5-2 loss to Real Madrid at Anfield at the start of the week, when the pundit said: “Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn’t get in that back four about two months ago. I think I’d take his place at the moment!” after the centreback looked shaky in a defence that did themselves no favours against the reigning European champions.

Van Dijk responded to the criticism, saying: “Mistakes happen we are not robots and unfortunately it is the case. The only thing we can do is learn from it and focus on the next one to make sure it doesn’t happen.”, before Klopp then came to his player’s defence.

Everyone thinks he [Van Dijk] is a robot, he played the most games last year, every game at the World Cup, gets injured, comes back and plays, plays, plays..”

Van Dijk heads back to the halfway line with his teammates after conceding their fourth goal against Real Madrid
Liverpool’s midweek drubbing was probably the worst defensive performance the team has produced under Klopp’s management but they have a chance to put things right when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace tomorrow evening.

