Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could leave the club this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen up his midfield.

Fabinho is one of those who have struggled for Liverpool this season and is starting to show signs of declining as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

Liverpool don’t currently have a natural replacement for Fabinho – a player who can sit in front of the back four protecting defensively as well as starting attacks from deep, meaning Klopp has struggled to rotate him out of the team when his performances haven’t been good enough.

Now, according to The Mirror, Fabinho could be one of the players Liverpool look to replace in the summer transfer window.

A freshen up in midfield is certainly needed in midfield and Fabinho won’t be the only one to leave the club during the summer transfer window. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract at the end of the season, so it could be a busy summer for Liverpool as they look to replace half their midfield.