‘Look at him’: Didi Hamann urges Liverpool to sign £100m PL player, says he could transform their team

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann has urged the club to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Liverpool’s midfield is an area which has to be improved during the summer transfer window, even if you’re only considering the lack of numbers heading into next season.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Didi Hamann has had his say on who he believes Liverpool should be targeting ahead of the summer window.

“Midfield is the area. I think what they do need is a holding midfielder, if you add a holding midfielder in the summer, I’d look at Declan Rice. I think he’d be the player who could really transform the team, because you need players who make other players better, then you can build,” said Hamann, speaking on talkSPORT.