‘Look at him’: Didi Hamann urges Liverpool to sign £100m PL player, says he could transform their team

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann has urged the club to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Liverpool’s midfield is an area which has to be improved during the summer transfer window, even if you’re only considering the lack of numbers heading into next season.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Erik ten Hag provides update on Manchester United star after injury against Barcelona
(Video) Liverpool manager provides fitness update with multiple players carrying “knocks”
Manchester United looking to rival Arsenal in pursuit of young forward

Didi Hamann has had his say on who he believes Liverpool should be targeting ahead of the summer window.

“Midfield is the area. I think what they do need is a holding midfielder, if you add a holding midfielder in the summer, I’d look at Declan Rice. I think he’d be the player who could really transform the team, because you need players who make other players better, then you can build,” said Hamann, speaking on talkSPORT.

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.