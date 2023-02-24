Journalist Neil Jones has had his say on Liverpool-linked defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol recently described Liverpool as his dream club, according to Redmen TV, and his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League midweek has got fans talking.

Journalist Jones has had his say on Gvardiol and it’s fair to say he rates the Croatian defender highly and would love to see him at Liverpool.

“I think he’s going to go to a top club. I think Marco Rose the coach said something along the lines of he will be a Leipzig player next season. He’s made no secret of the fact he wants to play in the Premier League, but he has never said when. He’s going to play in the Premier League, I think, quite clearly.

He’s going to play in the Premier League, he’s going to go for big money, there’s no question about it. You look at him, left-sided centre-back – rare in themselves – high level, good on the ball. He looks like a winner to me. Gvardiol is a left-sided centre-back, that’s Virgil’s side. Succession planning would tell you a left-sided centre back in the next year or two definitely must be on the agenda.

I haven’t heard Gvardiol suggested like he’s ‘the one’ Liverpool want. If he isn’t on a list, then they are not doing their jobs properly. There are not many world-class centre-backs that I see, potential world-class centre-backs,” said Jones, speaking to REDMEN TV.

