Manchester United looking to rival Arsenal in pursuit of young forward

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United are looking to rival Arsenal in their pursuit of young forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund is an exciting young player currently featuring sporadically for Italian side Atalanta. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Hojlund wants to play regularly and not sit on the bench, something he has to do more than he’d perhaps choose.

According to a report from La Repubblica, Arsenal and Real Madrid are keen on signing Hojlund who has seven goals so far this season.

Who is Rasmus Hojlund? Arsenal face Real Madrid competition for 'next Erling Haaland' transfer - football.london

Now, a report form Tipsbladet has claimed that Manchester United are the latest club to enter the race to sign Hojlund.

Manchester United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window. Wout Weghorst was signed in January, but the Dutch forward is only on loan from Burnley and isn’t a long term solution at his age.

Hojlund may not be am immediate fix for United and could take some time to settle in before he can lead the line at Old Trafford, but he’s a player with immense potential who could grow and develop alongside a more experienced option.

