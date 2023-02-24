Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram, possibly hinting at an injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final.
Rashford limped off during Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Barcelona on Thursday night – a major worry for fans with a cup final approaching at the weekend.
Rashford hasn’t eased Manchester United fans’ fears with his latest Instagram story, as he posts a message with a cryptic caption.
Rashford is possibly hinting that he’s been taken off as more than a precaution. Manchester United fans will be desperately hoping he’s fit in time for the final.