Manchester United have been urged to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who is a “step up” from Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst signed for Manchester United on loan from Burnley during the summer transfer window and has been fairly underwhelming just looking at his contribution on paper. However, what Weghorst lacks in goalscoring ability he makes up for in other departments.

Weghorst has been dropped into a number-ten role at times this season and his immense pressing ability makes it difficult for opposition sides.

Manchester United may not look to sign Weghorst on a permament deal as despite his contribution to the side, they may be looking for more of a complete forward to help them push for a Premier League title.

Now, former Premier League manager Timm Sherwood has urged Manchester United to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is a step-up from Weghorst.

“He’s a step up from him. If Weghorst can play for Man United, then so can Mitrovic,” said Sherwood, on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

Mitrovic has been impressive this season for Fulham in the Premier League, but as previously mentioned, you’d imagine Manchester United will be in the market for an elite-level forward if they want to push their rivals Man City and Arsenal at the top of the table.