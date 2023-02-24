Manchester United want to offer winger Alejandro Garnacho a new contract after impressing under Erik ten Hag this season.

Garnacho has been a shining light for Man United in his debut senior season for the club, scoring four goals and racking up six assists in 29 appearances this season and according to the Times, the Argentinian is set to be offered a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.

The club seem to be keen on extending his stay as soon as possible with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024 and in typical rumour fashion, it is believed that Real Madrid are one of the teams that could make a move for the 18-year old if he cannot agree a new contract in Manchester.

The Times also report that Garnacho’s new deal could see a significant increase of his current £7,000 a-week wage, which at the moment is less than fullback Brandon Williams (£40,000 a-week) with the Englishman appearing just once this season for ten Hag’s side.

With Jadon Sancho, Antony, Facundo Pellistri and to an extent Marcus Rashford being the only wingers at the club, keeping Garnacho for at least the next half a decade wouldn’t be the worst move for the United hierarchy to make.