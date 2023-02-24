Exclusive: One issue could prevent Tottenham transfer target moving this summer

Jonathan Johnson has written exclusively for CaughtOffside to address the transfer rumours linking Rennes striker Martin Terrier with Tottenham and others.

The French forward has been in fine form in Ligue 1 in recent times, though his current problem with a lengthy injury means a summer move currently looks highly unlikely.

Although Johnson believes Terrier could be a fine fit for a bigger club, it seems unlikely that Spurs or anyone else would be willing to take a gamble on him right now, as it’s unclear how long he’ll be out for and what kind of shape he’ll be in when he returns to action.

Terrier could be a fine fit for Tottenham and give them more depth up front so they’re not too reliant on Harry Kane, but a move may have to wait, according to Johnson.

“I definitely think that Martin Terrier has the potential to play at a bigger club than Rennes, but it’s worth noting that they’re an ambitious club who don’t want to just stay at the level they’re at now. Should they be able to do that, I think Rennes would be a good club for him,” Johnson said.

“He’s shown great quality in Ligue 1 and I’m not surprised there’s been rumoured interest in him from Spurs and others, but he’s had a serious injury that will keep him out for a lengthy period of time, which I think will impact his chances of moving on this summer.

“I think we’ll see him Rennes for the foreseeable future, partly because for the kind of money we’ve seen talked about with him, clubs will undoubtedly be keen to have real certainty that his injuries are behind him and that he can get back to his best.

“I think Terrier will remain on the radar of many top clubs, but I wouldn’t expect anyone to make a move for him this summer. I maybe wouldn’t rule out a loan for a club short of strikers, but at this moment in time it’s hard to see someone making a serious bid for him to join them as a first-choice option.”

