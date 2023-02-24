Wolves star Max Kilman is summer transfer target for Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.
Newcastle are expected to face fierce competition to recruit the 25-year-old given his performances this year.
Kilman, who began his professional career at Maidenhead United, a non-league team, has participated in all 23 of Wolves’ Premier League games this year.
With a game in hand, Newcastle has a chance to overtake fourth-place Tottenham and earn a spot in the Champions League.
Kilman has started all 27 of his games in all competitions this season and even captained his side against against Preston.