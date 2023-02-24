Newcastle United eye move to sign Wolves defender

Wolves star Max Kilman is summer transfer target for Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle are expected to face fierce competition to recruit the 25-year-old given his performances this year.

Kilman, who began his professional career at Maidenhead United, a non-league team, has participated in all 23 of Wolves’ Premier League games this year.

With a game in hand, Newcastle has a chance to overtake fourth-place Tottenham and earn a spot in the Champions League.

Kilman has started all 27 of his games in all competitions this season and even captained his side against against Preston.

