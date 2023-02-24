Pundit defends Klopp amid sack reports, says linked successor isn’t as good

Liverpool are considering parting ways with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Following a hugely disappointing season that has seen the Reds fall out of the race for the title, crash out of the FA and EFL Cup way ahead of time and suffer a 5-2 Champions League knockout first-leg against Real Madrid, Klopp is under the most pressure he has ever been during his eight years at Anfield.

According to CaughtOffside sources, Liverpool’s hierarchy have already held conversations about the possibility of replacing Klopp and the name at the top of their wishlist is Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

However, according to former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, getting rid of Klopp would be a huge mistake, regardless of who were to succeed him.

“When you’ve got someone in charge with a personality as big as Jurgen Klopp’s and a man who has dragged the entire club, which was going absolutely nowhere, to the top of world football, it’s really simple, you’ve got to give him the resources to be able to go again,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If FSG are looking at Klopp like he’s a busted flush and considering bringing in Julian Nagelsmann, more fool them.

“Nagelsmann is a great progressive young coach but he’s nowhere near the manager Klopp is yet. If the club’s owners inject some proper cash and allow Klopp and his staff to add some much-needed energy to the side they will be successful again.

“So in my opinion, you could put any number of good coaches in that position and they would play an expansive style of football but Klopp and his personality is what makes the difference, so give him proper backing and allow him the chance to make Liverpool kings of Europe and kings of England again.”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Should Liverpool’s owners stick by Klopp and invest in the team, or is this season likely to be the German’s last in Merseyside? – Let us know in the comments below.