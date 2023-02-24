Pundit slams Chelsea duo after poor start since signing in January

Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea duo Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk for their poor starts since signing in the January transfer window.

Despite spending an obscene amount of money during the January transfer window, Chelsea have struggled so far this season. The new signings collectively are yet to make the desired impact, with pressure increasing on Graham Potter game by game.

Two attacking options who have struggled since signing in the January transfer window, and pundit Merson has questioned the Chelsea duo who have failed to make an impact so far.

“They brought Mykhailo Mudryk for £88m and, bar a cameo of 20 minutes, he’s shown nothing. I mean nothing. You wouldn’t expect to need time to settle in at that price. The forward-thinking players are no better than the ones they’ve already got so what’s the point? You can’t tell me that Noni Madueke is a better player than Raheem Sterling or Christian Pulisic. He’s not,” said Merson on Sky Sports, as relayed by Tribal Football.

Merson isn’t afraid of saying how he feels and rarely beats around the bush, but it’s hard to disagree that the aforementioned players haven’t been good enough so far.

However, ruling them out when they’re still so young and so soon into their Chelsea tenure is a little unfair.

If you’re a Chelsea fan then of course, you will be desperate for these players to make an instant impact if you’re spending so much money.