Rafael Benitez has finally spoken about the rumours that have linked him with the West Ham United job with David Moyes under pressure.

Speaking via the BBC Football Daily Podcast, Benitez spilled the beans on what he wants from the next stage of his management career.

“I said to you. I’ve had nearly 20 offers from national teams and countries, but my family say try to stay around, try to stay in England or try to stay in Europe. I’m watching out for Spain, Italy, Germany, France and England to stay as close as possible.

“I don’t need to go to a second-division team or a mid-table team, I don’t need to do that. Now I want a project where I can compete and improve players.“

These words from Benitez surely quash any rumours that the West Ham job was on his radar which cuts the number of potential candidates to take over from David Moyes if he were to leave down further, so perhaps the best thing for the club to do would be to stick with the Scot to see if he can indeed turn things around.