Rafael Benitez finally has spoken about joining West Ham United

West Ham FC
Posted by

Rafael Benitez has finally spoken about the rumours that have linked him with the West Ham United job with David Moyes under pressure.

Speaking via the BBC Football Daily Podcast, Benitez spilled the beans on what he wants from the next stage of his management career.

I said to you. I’ve had nearly 20 offers from national teams and countries, but my family say try to stay around, try to stay in England or try to stay in Europe. I’m watching out for Spain, Italy, Germany, France and England to stay as close as possible.

I don’t need to go to a second-division team or a mid-table team, I don’t need to do that. Now I want a project where I can compete and improve players.

Benitez’s last management job was at Everton where he was dismissed in January 2022
More Stories / Latest News
Surprise Newcastle player included in squad for Carabao Cup
Veteran star admits he is happy he won’t start for Newcastle in cup final
West Ham waiting for 47-year-old to be sacked before appointing him as their new manager

These words from Benitez surely quash any rumours that the West Ham job was on his radar which cuts the number of potential candidates to take over from David Moyes if he were to leave down further, so perhaps the best thing for the club to do would be to stick with the Scot to see if he can indeed turn things around.

 

More Stories Rafael Benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.