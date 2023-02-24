Real Madrid plotting move to sign Chelsea star in the summer transfer window

Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have spent an obscene amount of money in the last two transfer windows meaning naturally, some players will have leave in the near future.

Pulisic is one of those players who has fallen down the pecking order since Todd Boehly took over as the owner of Chelsea. Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, and Noni Madueke were all signed in attacking areas just in January, meaning Pulisic is going to find it difficult to play regularly in this Chelsea side.

Now, according to Defensa Central, via 90min, Real Madrid are looking at signing a winger in the summer transfer window and have identified Pulisic as a potential target.

It doesn’t make an awful lot of sense that Real Madrid are looking to sign a player who is struggling to play regularly for Chelsea, but it could be a viable backup option to Vinicius Junior.

Pulisic has shown signs of brilliance in a Chelsea shirt but it certainly doesn’t come consistently enough for him to warrant a regular starting place in the side.