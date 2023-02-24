“Watch this space” – Real Madrid tipped to make two Galactico signings including LFC target

Real Madrid may try to sign Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos will be looking to make, not just one, but two, statement signings.

By their own sky-high standards, the Spanish giants are experiencing an underwhelming season so far.

Although still in the race for the La Liga title, after sitting eight points behind rivals Barcelona after 22 games, Real Madrid are big outsiders to lift what would be their 36th domestic title.

Europe offers more optimism though. After thumping Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 5-2 in the Round of Last 16’s first-leg at Anfield earlier this week, Los Blancos must now hold on in the reverse fixture in order to book their place in the prestigious competition’s quarter-finals.

And following their recent winning performance against Klopp’s Reds, Collymore has predicted that Real Madrid could inflict more heartbreak on their English rivals.

Heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, Klopp, having already publicly praised the midfielder, appears desperate to bring the 19-year-old to Merseyside.

“I don’t like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him,” the German told reporters at the end of last year, as quoted by Sky Sports. “Everyone can see he is just exceptional.”

Liverpool fans have been warned not to get their hopes up though, and when it comes to the Spaniards making a statement signing, Collymore has admitted he is expecting president Florentino Perez to try and reunite Bellingham with former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid tried to unsettle Erling Haaland at Manchester City between now and the summer,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“There’s no way La Liga has the same kinds of funds as the Premier League does, but Real Madrid are still a massive club that always seems to find a way to fund massive signings, so watch this space – Haaland AND Bellingham to the Santiago Bernabeu.”