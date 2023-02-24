“Offers more creativity” – Pundit makes surprising Man United selection ahead of EFL Cup final

Erik Ten Hag should start Marcel Sabizter ahead of Fred in Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Newcastle United.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder ‘offers more creativity’ to the Red Devils’ midfield.

United booked their place in the EFL Cup final after beating Nottingham Forest over two legs in the competition’s semi-final. Newcastle beat Southampton in their respective fixture.

Ahead of the first final of the season, which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend, Collymore, while reflecting on the good work Ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford, has surprisingly made a case for Sabitzer to be given the nod ahead of Brazilian Fred.

“One of the biggest decisions facing Ten Hag is which midfielder to play alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes – Marcel Sabitzer or Fred,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Personally, I’d play Sabitzer from the start because I think he offers more creativity and then look to bring Fred on with 30 minutes to go and utilise his high energy.”

Fred was superb during United’s mid-week Europa League play-off second-leg match against Xavi’s Barcelona. Not only did the South American score a crucial equaliser two minutes into the second half, but his tireless output in the heart of midfield allowed the Red Devils to run out 2-1 winners (4-3 on aggregate) and book their place in the European tournament’s Round of Last 16.

Acknowledging Fred’s brilliant individual performance on Thursday, Collymore went on to admit that his recent showing could be enough to convince his manager to start him against Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

“But with all that being said, following his incredible performance on Thursday night against Barcelona, especially in the game’s second half, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Ten Hag rewards the Brazilian with another start on Sunday,” the ex-pro added.

