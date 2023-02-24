Surprise Newcastle player included in squad for Carabao Cup

The son of the Newcastle United kitman could be included in the club’s matchday squad for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

That’s according to The Athletic who report that 18-year old Max Thompson is set to find himself as goalkeeping back-up to Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie for the Magpies’ first major final in 24 years.

This comes after the suspension of first-choice keeper Nick Pope and his understudy Martin Dubravka finding himself cup-tied having played for Newcastle’s final opponents Manchester United this season.

Karius’ appearance between the sticks at Wembley will be his first Magpies showing since signing for the club in September, so there are plenty of storylines to analyse in the build-up to Sunday’s final.

Thompson’s father, Ray, has been the St James’ Park kitman for 30 years, so has seen it all for the past three decades, promotions, relegations, you name it – but this is surely going to be one of his proudest moments seeing his son be part of a Newcastle team that could win their first major trophy since 1955.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, with kick-off at 16:30.