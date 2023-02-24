Three new arrivals are set to land at Leeds today

Leeds United FC
Leeds United’s new manager Javi Gracia is expected to announce the three new arrivals to his backroom staff imminently before the weekend.

This is according to Leeds Live, who state that Zigor Aranalde, Juan Solla and Mikel Antia are to be assistants to Gracia as he gets ready to begin his tenure at the Yorkshire club.

Leeds finally found their man after being rejected by three managers earlier in the month during their search for a Jesse Marsch replacement.

However, the Daily Mirror adds to those reports that the Spaniard may still miss his club’s match against Southampton this weekend over work permit issues.

Gracia arrives at Elland Road after being out of management since February 2022
Gracia is said to not even have the required documents to take training sessions, with Micheal Skubala continuing to take the reins.

In what many believe is a relegation six-pointer against the Saints this weekend, Leeds not having their new manager in the dugout could be the difference between winning and losing, with Skubala winless during his short spell in charge of the team.

