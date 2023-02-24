Tottenham have Manchester United star on list of transfer targets

Tottenham have Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on their list of summer transfer window targets.

Hugo Lloris has struggled at times for Tottenham this season and it could be time for them to search out potential replacements. The French international has been a great servant to the club, but if they want to go to the next level then maybe it’s time to let go.

A report from Football.London has provided a huge shortlist that Tottenham have reportedly drawn up ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson is one of those on the shortlist, and there’s a good chance he could be available in the summer.

Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest meaning he will return to Manchester United at the end of the season. The Forest loanee is yet to be given a fair crack of the whip at United despite being at the club for many years now, so it’s probably time he found himself a permanent home.

Forest may be keen to make the deal permanent, but the attraction of playing for a club the size of Tottenham could sway his decision.