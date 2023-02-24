Erik ten Hag has provided an injury update on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after he was substituted against Barcelona.

Rashford was substituted in the Europa League clash against Barcelona on Thursday night and posted a cryptic Instagram post shortly after hinting that he could be injured.

Ten Hag has now addressed this issue ahead of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final tie against Newcastle.

?? “I don't know. The players are coming in now. We need to do the investigations. We did yesterday but it's too soon after a game. So we have to wait for the medical team now.” Erik ten Hag says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Marcus Rashford will be available to face Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/wZ9duIi9xm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 24, 2023

It’s probably not the update Manchester United fans were hoping for, but he’s certainly not been ruled out just yet.