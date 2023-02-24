(Video) Liverpool manager provides fitness update with multiple players carrying “knocks”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update ahead of their Premier League game this weekend with multiple players carrying “knocks”.

Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the Champions League during the week and many fans will expecting a few changes after a dismal performance that saw them concede five times to the Spanish giants.

Klopp has confirmed that some changes will have to be made ahead of their return to Premier League action, with some players carrying knocks.

?? “We are not sure if all of the boys could play again after [Real] Madrid because of some knocks here and there. We have to make changes and we want and will make changes.” Jürgen Klopp on his sides fitness ahead of Crystal Palace. ? pic.twitter.com/qHzmZktQDd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 24, 2023

Hopefully for Liverpool fans it Stefan Bajcetic who is carrying a knock, as the youngster is a shining light for Liverpool of late.