Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus is yet to appear for Arsenal since suffering an injury at the World Cup with Brazil. There’s no doubt Arsenal massively miss the Brazilian forward, but the absence of Partey in the last few games has been just as damaging.

Arteta has now provided an update on Partey and Jesus, and it’s good news for the former as it looks like he could be available.

? Thomas Partey

? Gabriel Jesus Mikel Arteta gives a team news update on his side ahead of their trip to Leicester City. pic.twitter.com/DK67x2Yroy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 24, 2023

It could be a little while longer for Jesus, but the Arsenal forward is out on the grass.