“You can see”: Jurgen Klopp admits two Liverpool players are performing below their best right now

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that two of his first team players aren’t performing at their maximum level right now as they slowly regain fitness after injury.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s game against Crystal Palace tomorrow, Klopp said that Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino aren’t back at their bests yet after respective spells on the sidelines, while admitting that he will be making changes for the match against Patrick Vieira’s side.

“You can see when Jota and Firmino come on now they aren’t at their best yet. They need the minutes, everything will get better but that’s the situation we have.

“We didn’t know if all the boys could even play again after Madrid because of some knocks here and there. So, we will have to make changes against Palace.”

Jota’s injuries this season have made him unable to replicate the 29 goals and assists he notched up last campaign, while Firmino has been dealt a tough hand in trying to displace Darwin Nunez and new signing Cody Gakpo in the Reds’ refreshed front line.

With Klopp saying he will need to shake the squad up from the midweek Madrid game, we may see Jota or Firmino given a start against the Eagles tomorrow as Liverpool continue their quest for a European place.