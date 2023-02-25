Report: 23-year-old prefers to play for Chelsea, summer transfer a possibility

Chelsea signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international has done reasonably well in the Premier League so far and the player seems to be enjoying his football at Stamford bridge.

The attacker has now revealed that Chelsea have a different way of playing compared to Atletico Madrid and he is enjoying his football at the London club.

“The position I play in and the way we play at Chelsea is different to how we play at Atlético, I have more freedom to practice my football, to be at my best level. I feel good here.”

Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes claims that Felix is not keen on playing under Diego Simeone next season and it is quite possible that he could end up signing for Chelsea permanently. The 23-year-old reportedly prefers to play for Chelsea.

The Blues could certainly use attacking reinforcements and Felix would be a quality acquisition. He is settling in nicely in English football and the 23-year-old is likely to improve with game time and coaching.

The Portuguese attacker has the potential to develop into a top-class player for the Blues and this permanent acquisition could prove to be a superb investment. He is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid paid a club-record fee to sign him from Benfica and they are likely to demand the premium if Chelsea want to sign him permanently. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming months.

The Blues must look to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks as well. They have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season.