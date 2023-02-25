Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old winger has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2024 and Arsenal are hoping to sign him at the end of the season. The player will have just one year left on his contract in the summer and the Gunners will believe that they can sign in for a reasonable price,

A report from Calciomercato claims that the likes of Liverpool have been following him for a few months now.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the Spaniard in the summer.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to add more depth in the wide areas and they tried to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk before the Ukrainian ended up joining Chelsea.

Williams can play on either flank and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

The 20-year-old has 7 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

As per Fichajes, Mikel Arteta likes the player a lot because of his pace and the ability to beat his marker.

The Arsenal manager could play a key role in his development and help him fulfil his potential over the next few seasons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to add more depth in the wide areas as well. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only specialist wingers at the club and Klopp needs more options at his disposal next season.