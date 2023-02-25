Arsenal are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba ahead of a potential summer move.

That’s according to transfer journalist Steve Kay, who claims that Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Tapsoba and the Leverkusen defender has admitted he is happy with the interest from Arsenal.

Tapsoba’s impressive form in 2020 saw him nominated for the African Player of the Year award, and he has gone on to become a key member of the Bayer Leverkusen team.

The 24-year-old is an elegant and composed defender who excels in one-on-one situations, with his acceleration enabling him to keep pace with some of the quickest forwards in the league.

His ability on the ball will undoubtedly be a reason that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on him, with Mikel Arteta preferring his side to play out from the back and keep possession.

Tapsoba is out of contract in 2026 and he’s a key player for Leverkusen at the moment, so you’d imagine it would take a hefty offer to prise him away from the Bundesliga club, unless he forces a move.