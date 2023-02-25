Arsenal open talks with key player to sign new contract

Arsenal have opened talks with William Saliba regarding a new contract.

Saliba has been one of the best-performing centre-backs in the league this season and has played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s success so far. The French defender spent a couple of years in his home country out on loan, where he dominated Ligue 1 at such a young ago.

Arsenal’s success has been predominantly down to young players, with Mikel Arteta showing immense faith in the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Now, according to Football Insider, Arsenal have opened talks with Saliba regarding a new contract and are confident they can get a deal done.

It’s no surprise to see Arsenal looking to tie him down to a new deal considering the season he’s had. The report claims that Arsenal are close to agreeing a new deal with Saka aswell, again showing their faith in youngsters after Martinelli’s contract was recently extended.

Arsenal appear to be building their foundations on young players and it’s certainly working for them so far. Arteta gets the best out of these players and is having an impact on their development positively.