Arsenal star travels with squad in welcome injury boost for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has travelled with the squad as they look set to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Partey has been missing for a few games now and Arsenal’s performances have dropped off as a result. The powerful midfielder has been excellent this season alongside Granit Xhaka and is imperative to how Arsenal play.

Now, journalist Steve Kay has confirmed that Partey has travelled with the Arsenal squad to face Leicester City.

Big boost for #Arsenal as midfielder Thomas #Partey travels with the Arsenal squad ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Leicester City.#afc ????? pic.twitter.com/5COT7nGNSY — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) February 25, 2023

The return of Partey will be a huge for Arsenal as they look to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Ghanian midfielder offers protection to the Arsenal defence allowing Xhaka to play in a more advanced role, helping out in attack.

Jorginho has stepped in for Partey in his absence and done a good enough job, but there’s no doubt Partey is the more important player for Arsenal and is likely to come straight back into the team when fit again.

With Arsenal having to deal with James Maddison, Partey could be essential for the gunners on Saturday.