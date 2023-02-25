Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 25-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from the king power stadium.

According to reports, Barcelona are now front runners to secure the services of the Belgian international.

Tielemans has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona need to add more depth in their midfield and Tielemans could prove to be a bargain acquisition.

The likes of Franck Kessie and Sergio Busquets could be on their way out of the club at the end of the season and the Spanish giants will have to bring in adequate replacements.

While Busquets will be a free agent, Kessie has been linked with an exit because of the lack of game time.

Tielemans would be an ideal fit for Barcelona because of his playing style and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants can get a deal across the line.