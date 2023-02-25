Newcastle United are preparing for one of the biggest games in their recent history.

Set to play Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, Eddie Howe’s Magpies will have the chance to win the club’s first major trophy since 1976.

For Newcastle, they will know that Sunday’s matchup will be their biggest challenge of the season. Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils are in brilliant form and with the side chasing down multiple trophies, Howe’s Geordies will need to be at their very best if they’re to stop Ten Hag from lifting the first trophy on offer this season.

Although Newcastle will come into this weekend’s exciting final as huge underdogs, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes remains committed to causing what would be a major upset.

Speaking to the club’s official media team ahead of tomorrow’s final, the 25-year-old Brazilian said: “We know it’s just the beginning of the project and it’s our first final, but I think to put your name into the club’s history would be a big step for us.”

Sunday’s showpiece final is set to kick off at 4.30 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.