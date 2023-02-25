Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is edging closer to a move away after a loan deal to Palmeiras collapsed.

Santos signed for Chelsea during the January transfer window, but the young Brazilian is going to struggle to break into the first-team in the near future.

Due to his age, getting a work permit for Santos is difficult, so a loan spell where he can continue his development is necessary.

According to GOAL, a deal taking Santos to Palmeiras has fallen through, with LA Galaxy now looking to sign the young midfielder on loan.

Chelsea set certain conditions in the loan deal for Palmeiras that the Brazilian club weren’t willing to agree to, whereas LA Galaxy are happy to meet these conditions. These conditions included allowing him to leave for the U20 World Cup and allowing him to return to Chelsea in July.

Santos is one of the brightest young talents in the world and it’s no surprise to see Chelsea making a move for him in January.

Despite the work permit issues, Santos was always going to struggle to become a senior player at Chelsea so soon into his career.