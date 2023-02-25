Exclusive: Christian Falk explains what Jude Bellingham is thinking about Liverpool amid ‘difficult situation’

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham shouldn’t be harmed by their current struggles this term, Christian Falk has exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Substack column.

The England international is understandably garnering serious attention from across Europe owing to the superb quality of his performances for club and country.

“I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. I’ve been told nobody should think he’s a player that wouldn’t go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation they’re in,” the head of football at the BILD Group wrote.

“It’s the other way around – he’s actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes.

“At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so that’s why the side remains an interesting option for him.

“As you see in the Premier League, they’re not massively far away from the Champions League places but it’s important to note that Champions League qualification isn’t a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt Liverpool’s chances!”

The former Birmingham City youth prospect has kept up with his positive form since after the World Cup break, registering three goal contributions in seven appearances (across all competitions).

The point has been made clear from the off that Bellingham and his family are not motivated purely by financial gain; the 19-year-old’s personal development – and the club that can best help him achieve his potential – will factor in far more heavily.

Liverpool then, in that regard, remains a highly attractive prospect for any European talent looking to make the next step up.

Whether that step up is a permanent one or merely a stepping stone to the perceived pinnacle of European football in Real Madrid – and whether the Reds can afford the teenager in the first place – remains to be seen.