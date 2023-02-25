Crystal Palace will welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park for an unusual late-night Saturday kick-off in the Premier League.

Following Brighton and Newcastle United’s postponed early kick-off due to the Magpies’ EFL Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday, an evening match was scheduled between Patrick Vieira’s Eagles and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Palace come into this home fixture 12th in the table but know a win could put them just two points behind Aston Villa in 11th.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from an abysmal midweek Champions League showing against Real Madrid that saw them thumped 5-2 at Anfield.

Ahead of the matchup, which will see Liverpool try to make it a trio of domestic victories having beaten Everton and most recently Newcastle, and Palace go three unbeaten, both teams have named their starting lineups.

The most notable change comes from the away manager, who has chosen to drop in-form youngster Stefan Bajcetic in favour of veteran midfielder James Milner.

Crystal Palace lineup vs Liverpool

Liverpool lineup vs Crystal Palace