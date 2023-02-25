Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United forward will miss Carabao Cup final

Manchester United face Newcastle on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final as Erik ten Hag looks to win his first trophy in charge.

Manchester United have been in excellent form since Ten Hag took over and have a chance of winning all four competitions they’re currently competing in.

The Premier League will of course be the toughest, but they have a chance against Newcastle on Sunday to win their first trophy of the season.

However, they will have to deal without forward Anthony Martial, as Ten Hag has ruled him out of the final, as relayed by Laurie Whitwell below.

Ten Hag says Martial will not be available for Carabao final.

Martial has spent an awful lot of time on the treatment table this season, undoubtedly frustrating Manchester United fans. Wout Weghorst was signed on loan during the January transfer window, and it’s a good job he was considering Martial’s fitness issues.

Whether Martial would be a starter in the cup final is up for debate, but he’s certainly a good option to have off the bench which a lack of numbers up front for Manchester United. Marcus Rashford is capable of playing in this position, but he’s been so effective off the left this season.