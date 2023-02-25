Manchester United are set to take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and the Red Devils will be without the services of Anthony Martial.

The 26-year-old French striker has been out of action with a hip injury since the start of the month and manager Erik ten Hag has now confirmed that he will miss the final against Newcastle. Martial picked up the injury blow against Nottingham Forest during the Carabao Cup semi-finals second leg and he scored a vital goal that helped United reach the cup final.

No, he [Martial] will not be available,” Ten Hag said.

Martial will certainly be disappointed to miss the game because of an injury and the Red Devils will be hoping that Marcus Rashford can guide them to a trophy this week.

Rashford has been in red-hot form this season but he has picked up a slight knock against Barcelona in the midweek.

Ten Hag has confirmed that the club are still trying to determine the true extent of the damage but Rashford has not been ruled out of the final yet.