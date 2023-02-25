Everton and West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Roma defender Chris Smalling at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club since joining them from Manchester United in 2019.

The 6 feet 4-inch defender has now been linked with a move back to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Everton and West Ham can convince him to join the club.

As per 90min, the likes of Leicester City and Fulham are keen on the player as well.

All four clubs could use more quality and depth at the back and Smalling could prove to be a quality short-term addition. The 33-year-old has played in the Premier League before and his extensive experience in English football should help him settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

The experienced defender is out of contract in the summer and he could be snapped up on a free transfer. Roma have not managed to agree on a new deal with the player yet and a move away is definitely on the cards in the coming months.

Although Smalling is unlikely to get any better at this age, his experience and defensive quality could prove to be handy for the short term.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the defender. He has already proven his worth at the Italian club and he could be keen on a new challenge now.