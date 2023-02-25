Exclusive: Bild journalist weighs in on Leicester’s chances of landing Dortmund midfielder as summer exit likely

Mahmoud Dahoud appears destined for an exit from Borussia Dortmund this summer ‘with the club unwilling to extend his contract’, due in no small part to its expense, Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

This suggests that at least some of the rumours linking the German International with sides around Europe are questionable, though Leicester City (linked with the ex-Gladbach man by Ruhr Nachrichten) might be the right fit if the Foxes hold any legitimate interest.

“Mahmoud Dahoud has a very difficult situation at Dortmund with the club unwilling to extend his contract,” the German journalist wrote.

“This is because he earns a lot of money at Dortmund; he had a five-year contract where he could earn €9-10m per year, last year he had a one-year contract worth €7m-a-year. It’s a lot of money for a player who isn’t in the starting-XI, so that’s why he didn’t get a new contract.

“So, I don’t believe in all the rumours; Napoli are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, Leicester City could be in the right range (but we’ve heard nothing concrete on that at the moment) in terms of the quality they have available but I’m not sure if they’ll pay the money he’s looking for.”

The 27-year-old has accrued less than 300 minutes this term across all competitions, though a serious shoulder injury will certainly not have helped matters when it comes to availability.

MORE: Exclusive: Christian Falk explains what Jude Bellingham is thinking about Liverpool amid ‘difficult situation’

Having since returned to BVB’s squad, the hope for Dahoud will be that he can make the most of any further appearances between now and the end of the campaign to put himself in the shop window ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

With the future of Leicester’s Youri Tielemans unclear, Brendan Rodgers’ men may very well need midifeld reinforcements at the end of the season and Dahoud could be an ideal, not to mention cheap, solution.

At 27 years of age, the German Cup winner certainly has a lot left to offer in the game, though, his next club, whoever that may be, will have to keep a watchful eye on his injury record, which has seen the player miss 33 games across the last two campaigns.