Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has now opened up on his long-term future at the London club.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Marseille and he has been outstanding for the French outfit. Tavares has been a regular starter for the Ligue 1 club and he has six goals across all competitions.

Tavares has revealed to Goal.com that he will return to Arsenal at the end of the season and he is currently focused on his objectives with Marseille.

“Everyone knows that I still have two years left with Arsenal on my contract. “We’ll finish the season. I’m here until the end of the season to reach our objectives with Marseille. I can’t tell you much more. “At the end of the season, I will return to Arsenal. I can’t say much more.”

The defender has two years left on his contract with the Premier League club and he is not looking for a move away from the London club just yet.

Mikel Arteta could definitely use more depth in his defence and the Portuguese defender could prove to be a useful option next season. Arsenal are all set to return to the Champions League and they will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

The 23-year-old has certainly proven his quality in France and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. His performances at Marseille will have given the player some much-needed confidence boost and he will fancy his chances of cementing his place in the starting lineup next season.

Tavares is quite impressive going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. Furthermore, the Portuguese defender can operate as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus.