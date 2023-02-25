‘In a heartbeat’: Pundit names the two midfielders he’d sign at Liverpool if he had £250m to spend

Pundit Steve Nicol has opened the lid on what midfielder he would sign if he was involved in the transfer process at Liverpool.

It’s no secret that Liverpool’s midfielder is in dire need of a revamp this summer, and their recent performance against the European champions midweek only further proved that.

Jurgen Klopp has firmly set his sights on Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, though he won’t come cheap.

Nicol is keen on the Merseyside club going all out to sign the teenager at the end of the season, and said (via ESPN): “£250m so I can get what? Two proper players? I would take Bellingham in a heartbeat, there’s £100m gone. Caicedo from Brighton, there’s £60m too. That leaves me with £90m. We need a centre-half, but if Konate can stay fit.”

Caicedo could push for Brighton exit

Moises Caicedo was heavily linked to Arsenal throughout the January transfer window, but the Seagulls were unwilling to let their star performer leave midway through the campaign.

The 21-year-old was open about his desire to take on a new venture, so it’s likely he will actively push for an exit in the next window. Like Bellingham, any clubs in the race can expect to pay a hefty fee to prise the young players from their respective clubs.