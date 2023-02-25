‘In the green room’: Sky pundit teases he’s trying to get 25-year-old PL star to Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jamie Carragher has joked that he’s trying to get Ruben Neves to sign for Liverpool.

The Express recently reported that Neves was spotted speaking with Carragher on Friday night as the former arrived in London to face Fulham.

Carragher then addressed these rumours, speaking on Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Leaked pics: Liverpool 2023/2024 home kit
Everton, West Ham join the race to sign 6ft 4in ace on a bargain
Mo Salah’s reaction every time Liverpool conceded in the 2nd half against Madrid

Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates jokingly said that Carragher was trying to tap up Neves. Carragher responded: “No,no.”

“What goes on in the green room, stays in the green room, Kelly. We’ve all got little different avenues,” Carragher added afterwards.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.