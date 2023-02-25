‘In the green room’: Sky pundit teases he’s trying to get 25-year-old PL star to Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has joked that he’s trying to get Ruben Neves to sign for Liverpool.
The Express recently reported that Neves was spotted speaking with Carragher on Friday night as the former arrived in London to face Fulham.
Carragher then addressed these rumours, speaking on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates jokingly said that Carragher was trying to tap up Neves. Carragher responded: “No,no.”
“What goes on in the green room, stays in the green room, Kelly. We’ve all got little different avenues,” Carragher added afterwards.