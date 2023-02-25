Jurgen Klopp dealt double injury blow with two players sidelined

Liverpool have been dealt a double injury blow as both Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez will take a stint on the sidelines.

Both players were ruled out of this evening’s trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Prior to kick-off, Jurgen Klopp said via the club website: “They are both injured. So, Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game. [It] worked out for the Real Madrid game but then [he] got another knock there, felt it again and more so there was no chance for today. Hopefully he can be [back] in midweek again.”

Gomez and Nunez have been consistent starters in recent weeks, with the latter being one standout performer in a deflated Liverpool side. He opened the scoring midweek against Real Madrid with an outstanding backheel finish, though the tie ultimately ended 5-2 in the reigning European champions’ favour.

Next up for Liverpool

Their absences will spark concern among supporters as the Merseyside club host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday at Anfield. Given the club’s current placement and form, three points are crucial to their top-four pursuit.

Klopp’s side then face in-form rivals Manchester United on March 4 and the Red Devils will be keen on securing a Premier League double over Liverpool after picking up a 2-1 win in August.