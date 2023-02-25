Juventus midfielder reveals former Liverpool star is his ‘idol’ following transfer links

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has revealed that Steven Gerrard is his footballing ‘idol’ following the playmaker’s recent links to Anfield.

According to reports in the Italian media recently, Rabiot is a candidate to join Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the summer.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season and with no renewal yet announced by the Old Lady, Rabiot’s future in Turin is uncertain, which has prompted suggestions that he could be destined for a free transfer to the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) William Saliba sends reassuring title message to Arsenal fans
Martin Tyler shuts Jamie Carragher live on air following Man United cup final remark
Leicester City vs Arsenal confirmed lineups: Trossard starts, Nketiah and Tielemans benched

Although Manchester United have been linked in the past, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer all doing well under Erik Ten Hag, it seems unlikely the Red Devils will reignite their interest in the French international.

And that could open the door for one of their rivals to lure him away from the Allianz Stadium, especially considering Klopp is desperate for energetic midfielder reinforcements.

When asked for his thoughts on Liverpool, Rabiot, as quoted by the Italian press, said: “My idol is Steven Gerrard.”

More Stories Adrien Rabiot Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.