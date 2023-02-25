Leeds United’s £6m agreement in jeopardy ahead of potential relegation

Leeds United’s top-flight status is not the only thing under threat – the club are also facing a big hit on their finances.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Whites could lose a staggering amount from betting company SBOTOP should they be relegated to the Championship.

The club currently sit inside the Premier League’s relegation zone and failure to survive would see them demoted and suffer a major financial loss through their shirt sponsorship.

“The Yorkshire giants struck a front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with online gambling brand SBOTOP after securing a return to the Premier League in 2020,” Football Insider report.

A £6m agreement between Leeds United and the betting company would take a big hit and that wouldn’t bode well for the following campaign should the side spend it in England’s second tier.