Leicester City are set to welcome Premier League title contenders Arsenal to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes come into today’s game off the back of a 3-0 thumping against Manchester United and will be desperate to bounce back with a good performance.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are busy grinding out results and looking to continue their title surge which could see them win their first title since 2004.

Following on from last weekend’s entertaining 4-2 victory against Aston Villa – a game that saw the Londoners come from behind twice to eventually win – Mikel Arteta will be demanding a more assured display from his young Gunners today.

Ahead of the matchup, both managers have named their starting 11s.

Brendan Rodgers has opted to a familiar side with midfielder Youri Tielemans once again starting from the bench.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s biggest change comes as striker Eddie Nketiah is dropped in favour of January signing Leandro Trossard.

Leicester City lineup vs Arsenal

Your City team to face the Gunners ? ?#LEIARS pic.twitter.com/aLuoUAe2JJ — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 25, 2023

Arsenal lineup vs Leicester City