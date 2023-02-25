Liverpool and Spurs among clubs scouting Bundesliga star

Stach is a 24-year-old German international who plays as a midfielder for Bundesliga club Mainz 05. Stach began his professional career with Mainz in 2016 and made his debut for the club in 2019. He has since become a regular starter and has also made several appearances for the German national team.

The 24-year-old is a towering, strong central midfielder and is now being targeted by a host of clubs. A report from 90min has claimed that both Liverpool and Tottenham are scouting Stach, alongside Newcastle and West Ham.

It’s no surprise to see Liverpool in the market for a midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, with three of their current players out of contract at the end of the season. Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all look set to leave the club on free transfers in June.

Rodrigo Bentancur was also ruled out for a lengthy period due to an ACL injury, so midfield reinforcements could be necessary, with Bentancur potentially missing some of next season’s games.