Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Japanese international midfielder Daichi Kamada.

According to a report from Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder as well but they will face competition from the Premier League giants Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for Eintracht Frankfurt this season scoring 13 goals and picking up 5 assists across all competitions.

The Japanese international will be out of contract at the end of the season and the Reds will be hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.

It has no surprise that Liverpool are looking at the Frankfurt midfielder. They are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Jurgen Klopp could certainly use someone who will add creativity and goals to his midfield.

Players like Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be on their way out of the club when their contract expires in the summer and Liverpool will have to bring in adequate replacements.

Kamada has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge in the Premier League now.

Liverpool are certainly a bigger club compared to Dortmund and the opportunity to work with Klopp could be an attractive option for the player.

The fact that the player is available on a free transfer makes the move a no-brainer and the Reds should look to get the deal across the line soon.

It would be a no-risk signing for Liverpool with huge potential upside.